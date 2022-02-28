British and German Olympic associations call for exclusion of Russia and Belarus from international sport
The British Olympic Association together with the National Olympic Committee of Germany demanded the immediate exclusion of Russia and Belarus from the international sports family until further notice on Monday.
In a joint statement the organisations said: "We call on the international sports federations to ban athletes representing Russia and Belarus from competitions for the time being and to suspend Russian and Belarusian officials from their positions."
"We stand united with the people, athletes and the Olympic family of Ukraine, following this unacceptable and unwarranted declaration of war against them."
