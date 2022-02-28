Left Menu

British and German Olympic associations call for exclusion of Russia and Belarus from international sport

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-02-2022 23:56 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 23:56 IST
British and German Olympic associations call for exclusion of Russia and Belarus from international sport
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The British Olympic Association together with the National Olympic Committee of Germany demanded the immediate exclusion of Russia and Belarus from the international sports family until further notice on Monday.

In a joint statement the organisations said: "We call on the international sports federations to ban athletes representing Russia and Belarus from competitions for the time being and to suspend Russian and Belarusian officials from their positions."

"We stand united with the people, athletes and the Olympic family of Ukraine, following this unacceptable and unwarranted declaration of war against them."

TRENDING

1
Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

 Global
2
Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

 United States
3
Ruble plunges 26% after US, other western countries block Russian central bank from SWIFT banking system, reports AP.

Ruble plunges 26% after US, other western countries block Russian central ba...

 Japan
4
Neutral Swiss adopt sanctions against Russia

Neutral Swiss adopt sanctions against Russia

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022