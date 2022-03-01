Left Menu

Soccer-Leeds appoint American Marsch as manager after Bielsa sacking

Reuters | Updated: 01-03-2022 00:53 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 00:53 IST
Leeds United have appointed former RB Leipzig boss Jesse Marsch as their new manager to replace the sacked Marcelo Bielsa, the Premier League club said on Monday.

"The club can today announce the appointment of Jesse Marsch as the club's new head coach, pending international clearance," Leeds said in a statement.

His contract will run until June 2025 and his first game in charge will be Saturday's Premier League trip to Leicester City.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

