Left Menu

Soccer-Speaking of war in current era 'incredible and stupid', says Conte

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte called for peace in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and said the prospect of war in modern times seemed "incredible". Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine by land, air and sea last week following a declaration of war by President Vladimir Putin. "It's a very sad situation," Conte told a news conference on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 01-03-2022 01:20 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 01:14 IST
Soccer-Speaking of war in current era 'incredible and stupid', says Conte
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte called for peace in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and said the prospect of war in modern times seemed "incredible". Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine by land, air and sea last week following a declaration of war by President Vladimir Putin.

"It's a very sad situation," Conte told a news conference on Monday. "We are in 2022 and to talk about the possibility (of) being at war is incredible. It's incredible and at the same time it's stupid, only to think about this. We need peace..., not people dying.

"The war for sure is not an answer (to) anything. The whole world has to be compact, show (solidarity) against the stupidity of people." Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation" that it says is not designed to occupy territory but to destroy its southern neighbour's military capabilities and capture what it regards as dangerous nationalists.

On Monday, FIFA and UEFA suspended Russia's national teams and clubs from international football until further notice. The move makes it likely that Russia will be excluded from this year's World Cup and the women's Euro 2020 tournament.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

 Global
2
Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

 United States
3
Ruble plunges 26% after US, other western countries block Russian central bank from SWIFT banking system, reports AP.

Ruble plunges 26% after US, other western countries block Russian central ba...

 Japan
4
Neutral Swiss adopt sanctions against Russia

Neutral Swiss adopt sanctions against Russia

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022