Left Menu

Equestrian-International federation calls for Russia, Belarus events to be moved

The International Equestrian Federation (FEI) announced plans on Monday to remove international events from Russia and Belarus and prohibit athletes and officials from both countries from participating in all competitions. "We are deeply concerned for the welfare of all Ukrainians and the entire equestrian community in Ukraine,” the FEI president Ingmar De Vos said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 01-03-2022 02:07 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 02:07 IST
Equestrian-International federation calls for Russia, Belarus events to be moved

The International Equestrian Federation (FEI) announced plans on Monday to remove international events from Russia and Belarus and prohibit athletes and officials from both countries from participating in all competitions. The FEI said it was following the recommendations of the International Olympic Committee's executive board in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The FEI's executive board called on its secretary general to relocate events in 2022 and for the organization's full board to consider the ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials. "The FEI will continue to monitor the situation and decisions taken by the FEI Board will be communicated in the coming days," it said.

The FEI has Russia scheduled to host a number of jumping, eventing and dressage World Cup and Nations Cup events in 2022. "We are deeply concerned for the welfare of all Ukrainians and the entire equestrian community in Ukraine,” the FEI president Ingmar De Vos said in a statement. ”Their safety is very much our priority, and we are liaising closely with our key contacts in Ukraine and neighbouring countries to seek solutions to their most pressing needs.”

The FEI also approved the allocation of 1 million Swiss francs ($1.09 million) in aid for the equestrian community in Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

 Global
2
Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

 United States
3
Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

 Ukraine
4
Ruble plunges 26% after US, other western countries block Russian central bank from SWIFT banking system, reports AP.

Ruble plunges 26% after US, other western countries block Russian central ba...

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022