Pelé has left hospital after infection

The patient is in stable clinical condition, already cured of his urinary tract infection, and will continue treatment for the colon tumor, identified in September 2021, the hospital said.In recent days, Pelé has posted on his Twitter account and even left a message about the war in Ukraine, showing solidarity with the Ukrainians.

PTI | Brasilia | Updated: 01-03-2022 05:03 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 05:03 IST
The 81-year-old Pelé was admitted on Feb. 13 to Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo to continue treatment for colon cancer, but days later doctors discovered an infection. The hospital reported the football great was released on Saturday.

“The patient is in stable clinical condition, already cured of his urinary tract infection, and will continue treatment for the colon tumor, identified in September 2021,” the hospital said.

In recent days, Pelé has posted on his Twitter account and even left a message about the war in Ukraine, showing solidarity with the Ukrainians. “I am in prayers, asking God for peace, freedom and love to prevail,” he wrote on Friday.

Pelé has had chemotherapy to treat the tumour that was found from routine exams at the end of August. He was briefly put in intensive care and discharged after a month. But he has spent more days in hospital since.

Pelé won the 1958, 1962 and 1970 World Cups and remains Brazil's all-time leading scorer with 77 in 92 matches.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

