Soccer-FIFA and UEFA suspend Russian teams from international football

FIFA and UEFA have suspended Russia's national teams and clubs from international football until further notice due to the country's invasion of Ukraine. The move makes it likely that Russia will be excluded from this year's World Cup and the women's Euro 2020 tournament.

Ice hockey-IIHF suspends Russian, Belarusian teams until further notice

The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) on Monday suspended Russian and Belarusian teams from its competitions until further notice and revoked Russia's 2023 World Junior Championship hosting rights. The announcement comes as sporting bodies around the globe move to bar Russian athletes from competing in international events amid Russia's ongoing military invasion of Ukraine.. Belarus has been a key staging area for the invasion.

Tennis-Ukraine's Svitolina refuses to play against Russia's Potapova in Monterrey

Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina said she would not play her round of 32 match against Russia's Anastasia Potapova in the Monterrey Open unless tennis' governing bodies followed the recommendations made by the International Olympic Committee. The IOC's executive said on Friday that Russian and Belarusian national flags should not be displayed at international sports events following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Soccer-Speaking of war in current era 'incredible and stupid', says Conte

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte called for peace in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and said the prospect of war in modern times seemed "incredible". Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine by land, air and sea last week following a declaration of war by President Vladimir Putin.

Sport-Sporting bodies move to ban Russian athletes amid invasion of Ukraine

Baseball-Part owner, CEO Derek Jeter parts ways with Marlins

Derek Jeter has sold his stake in the Miami Marlins and stepped down as the team's chief executive officer, the Major League Baseball club announced on Monday. Jeter, who won five World Series titles during a celebrated Hall of Fame career as a player with the New York Yankees, obtained a 4% interest in the team in 2017 and oversaw day-to-day operations.

Soccer-UEFA cancel Gazprom sponsorship deal

UEFA have cancelled their sponsorship deal with Russian energy company Gazprom, European soccer's governing body said on Monday, reaction to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. "UEFA has today decided to end its partnership with Gazprom across all competitions. The decision is effective immediately and covers all existing agreements including the UEFA Champions League, UEFA national team competitions and UEFA EURO 2024.

Olympics-IOC recommends banning Russian, Belarusian athletes from international events

The International Olympic Committee's executive board has recommended sports federations to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials from competing in events following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The IOC said the executive board made the decision "in order to protect the integrity of global sports competitions and for the safety of all the participants" and that the body was acting with a "heavy heart".

NHL suspends business dealings with Russia

The National Hockey League on Monday said it had suspended its business dealings in Russia and would no longer consider the country when looking at locations for any future NHL competitions amid Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. The NHL is also pausing its Russian-language social and digital media sites, it said in a statement.

NBA-Westbrook vows to stay positive despite booing from Lakers fans

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook shrugged off the chorus of boos that descended on the team after a blowout home loss and vowed to stay positive despite the team's struggles. The shorthanded squad suffered the humiliating 123-95 loss on Sunday to the New Orleans Pelicans. The Lakers (27-33 https://www.nba.com/standings) are in ninth place in the Western Conference with 22 games remaining, a far cry from where they expected to be at the start of the season.

