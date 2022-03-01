Left Menu

World Rugby suspends Russia from all international activities

World Rugby on Tuesday reiterated its condemnation of Russia's military operation in Ukraine and the facilitation of this action by Belarus.

ANI | Dublin | Updated: 01-03-2022 07:42 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 07:42 IST
World Rugby suspends Russia from all international activities
World Rugby logo . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ireland

World Rugby on Tuesday reiterated its condemnation of Russia's military operation in Ukraine and the facilitation of this action by Belarus. "The global rugby family is united in standing in solidarity with everyone affected by these deeply disturbing events and joins the global community in calling for the restoration of peace," stated an official statement.

The World Rugby Executive Committee has decided to take immediate additional steps to protect the rugby family and take a strong stance against the conflict in line with recommendations by the International Olympic Committee "The full and immediate suspension of Russia and Belarus from all international rugby and cross-border club rugby activities until further notice," read the statement.

"The full and immediate suspension of the Rugby Union of Russia from World Rugby membership until further notice," it added. The decision has been taken with the interests of rugby's values of solidarity, integrity and respect at heart. World Rugby also remains in contact with colleagues at the Ukraine Rugby Federation and has pledged its full support to the rugby community in the country.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday had announced a military operation in Ukraine and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences they have never seen." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

 Global
3
Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

 United States
4
Ruble plunges 26% after US, other western countries block Russian central bank from SWIFT banking system, reports AP.

Ruble plunges 26% after US, other western countries block Russian central ba...

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022