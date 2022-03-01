Pak vs Aus: Authorities dismiss 'death threat' against Ashton Agar

Cricket Australia and Pakistan Cricket Board have dismissed a death threat issued against all-rounder Ashton Agar on social media. As per a report in Sydney Morning Herald, a death threat was issued to Agar's partner on Instagram.

"Cricket Australia is aware of a social media post, of which the nature and content have been investigated by the PCB, CA, and combined government security agencies. There are extensive security plans in place for this type of social media activity, which, in this case, is not considered a risk. No further comment will be made at this time," stated an official statement. Australia had landed in Pakistan on Sunday for a multi-format series comprising three Tests, three ODIs, and one T20I.

This is Australia's first trip to Pakistan since 1998. "I feel incredibly safe and we've been really well looked after by the Pakistan Cricket Board. There's been lots of security upon arrival. We were straight off the plane and straight to the hotel," ESPNcricinfo had quoted Cummins as saying upon arriving in Pakistan. "We've got a pretty good set-up and we'll be confined to the hotel except for games and training... It's comforting and we're really lucky to be surrounded by so many professionals," he added.

The first Test between Pakistan and Australia will begin on March 4 in Rawalpindi. (ANI)

