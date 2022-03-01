Left Menu

Pak vs Aus: Authorities dismiss 'death threat' against Ashton Agar

Cricket Australia and Pakistan Cricket Board have dismissed a death threat issued against all-rounder Ashton Agar on social media.

ANI | Lahore | Updated: 01-03-2022 07:49 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 07:49 IST
Pak vs Aus: Authorities dismiss 'death threat' against Ashton Agar
Ashton Agar (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Cricket Australia and Pakistan Cricket Board have dismissed a death threat issued against all-rounder Ashton Agar on social media. As per a report in Sydney Morning Herald, a death threat was issued to Agar's partner on Instagram.

"Cricket Australia is aware of a social media post, of which the nature and content have been investigated by the PCB, CA, and combined government security agencies. There are extensive security plans in place for this type of social media activity, which, in this case, is not considered a risk. No further comment will be made at this time," stated an official statement. Australia had landed in Pakistan on Sunday for a multi-format series comprising three Tests, three ODIs, and one T20I.

This is Australia's first trip to Pakistan since 1998. "I feel incredibly safe and we've been really well looked after by the Pakistan Cricket Board. There's been lots of security upon arrival. We were straight off the plane and straight to the hotel," ESPNcricinfo had quoted Cummins as saying upon arriving in Pakistan. "We've got a pretty good set-up and we'll be confined to the hotel except for games and training... It's comforting and we're really lucky to be surrounded by so many professionals," he added.

The first Test between Pakistan and Australia will begin on March 4 in Rawalpindi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

 Global
3
Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

 United States
4
Ruble plunges 26% after US, other western countries block Russian central bank from SWIFT banking system, reports AP.

Ruble plunges 26% after US, other western countries block Russian central ba...

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022