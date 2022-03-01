Cricket-Rain frustrates South Africa's push for victory in second test

Rain frustrated South Africa's push for victory in the second test against New Zealand, with an early tea called on day five as the Proteas searched in vain for the last wicket to level the series in Christchurch on Tuesday.

New Zealand were 227 for nine, still needing 199 runs for victory, with Neil Wagner 10 not out and fellow tail ender Matt Henry yet to score. South Africa suffered their second-worst test defeat in the first meeting in Christchurch but rebounded superbly at Hagley Oval to set New Zealand what would be a world record chase of 426 runs for victory on day four.

New Zealand resumed on 94 for four in the morning and there was a flicker of hope they might save the match as wicketkeeper Tom Blundell and all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme reached lunch at 180 for five. However, the home side's resistance faded quickly after the break when both players tossed away their wickets by pulling paceman Marco Jansen to fielders.

Lutho Sipamla earlier denied New Zealand number three Devon Conway his fourth test century, breaking a stubborn fifth-wicket partnership of 85 runs with Blundell. The Proteas' third seamer trapped Conway lbw for 92 and his team lost a DRS referral when the batsman tried to overturn the decision.

Blundell had batted with poise and patience until he swung a half-hearted pull shot to give Temba Bavuma a simple catch at short midwicket. De Grandhomme, who scored a century in the first innings, was out pulling straight to Wiaan Mulder at leg gully in Jansen's next over.

Jansen grabbed a third wicket when tail ender Kyle Jamieson was out for 12 slogging to Rabada in the deep. Rabada returned to the attack, having Tim Southee top-edge to Sipamla at midwicket to be out for 17, leaving one wicket for victory.

