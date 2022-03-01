Left Menu

Jansen, Rabada shine as SA defeat NZ in 2nd Test, level series at 1-1

Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen were the standout performers with the ball in the final innings as South Africa defeated New Zealand by 198 runs in the second Test here at the Hagley Oval on Tuesday.

ANI | Christchurch | Updated: 01-03-2022 08:26 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 08:26 IST
South Africa in action against New Zealand (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Resuming Day 5 at 94/4, Devon Conway and Tom Blundell kept New Zealand in the game and the duo mixed caution with aggression to help the hosts. In the first session, South Africa was able to take just one wicket as Lutho Sipamla got the better of Conway (92). However, in the second session, the complexion of the entire game changed as South Africa took wickets in a hurry and once Blundell (44) lost his wicket, New Zealand's innings went completely downhill.

In the end, the hosts were bundled out for 227, handing South Africa a 198-run win. For the Proteas, Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen and Keshav Maharaj returned with three wickets each.

Brief Scores: South Africa 364 and 425/9d; New Zealand 294 and 227 (Devon Conway 92, Tom Blundell 44; Kagiso Rabada 3-46). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

