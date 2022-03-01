Left Menu

FIH Junior Women's WC: Hockey India names 28-member Core Group for preparatory camp

Hockey India on Monday named 28-member Core Probables Group for their final phase of preparations ahead of the much-awaited FIH Junior Women's World Cup 2022 to be held in South Africa from April 1.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2022 10:20 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 10:20 IST
Hockey India logo. Image Credit: ANI
Hockey India on Monday named 28-member Core Probables Group for their final phase of preparations ahead of the much-awaited FIH Junior Women's World Cup 2022 to be held in South Africa from April 1. The preparatory camp will begin on February 28 in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, and will end on March 26 before the team leaves for South Africa.

The 28-member list includes goalkeepers Bichu Devi Kharibam, Khushboo, Madhuri Kindo, defenders Marina Lalramnghaki, Preeti, Priyanka, Ishika Chaudhary, Akashata Abaso Dekhale and Neelam. Midfielders named in the core group are Vaishnavi Phalke, Salima Tete, Reet, Manju Chorsiya, Jyoti Chhatri, Ajmina Kujur, Sharmila Devi, Lalremsiami, Baljeet Kaur and Nikita Toppo. The forwards included are Rutuja Pisal, Annu, Lalrindiki, Jiwan Kishori Toppo, Mumtaz Khan, Beauty Dungdung, Deepika, Sangita Kumari and Deepika Soreng.

Talking about the final phase of their preparations, Janneke Schopman, Chief Coach Women's Hockey Team said in a release, "The players have remained committed in their pursuit of leaving no stone unturned in their preparations for the FIH Junior Women's World Cup in South Africa. "The group underwent a camp in Bengaluru over the past few weeks and will now move to Bhubaneswar where we will go through our final preparations. It is going to be an exciting couple of weeks and I am sure watching the Pro League games their senior compatriots are playing will also be good learning for the juniors," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

