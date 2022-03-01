Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Qualifier upsets Alize Cornet in Lyon; Athletics-New Zealand's double Olympic shot put champion Adams retires and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

WTA roundup: Qualifier upsets Alize Cornet in Lyon

Spanish qualifier Cristina Bucsa earned the biggest win of her career Monday, upsetting fourth-seeded Alize Cornet of France 1-6, 6-4, 6-1 in the opening round of the Open 6eme Sens Metropole in Lyon, France. Bucca, a 24-year-old who is ranked 139th in the world, had never previously defeated a player rated in the top 50. She prevailed despite registering no aces and six double faults. Bucsa also faced 15 breakpoints but saved 10 of them. Cornet staved off just five of 11 breakpoints on her serve.

Athletics-New Zealand's double Olympic shot put champion Adams retires

Double Olympic shot put champion Valerie Adams said on Tuesday she is retiring from the sport, having represented New Zealand at five Games and winning four medals. At last year's Tokyo Games, Adams became the first woman to win medals at four Olympics in a single field event by adding a bronze to her two golds and one silver.

Soccer-FIFA and UEFA suspend Russian teams from international football

FIFA and UEFA have suspended Russia's national teams and clubs from international football until further notice due to the country's invasion of Ukraine. The move makes it likely that Russia will be excluded from this year's World Cup and the women's Euro 2020 tournament.

Ice hockey-IIHF suspends Russian, Belarusian teams until further notice

The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) on Monday suspended Russian and Belarusian teams from its competitions until further notice and revoked Russia's 2023 World Junior Championship hosting rights. The announcement comes as sporting bodies around the globe move to bar Russian athletes from competing in international events amid Russia's ongoing military invasion of Ukraine.. Belarus has been a key staging area for the invasion.

Tennis-Ukraine's Svitolina refuses to play against Russia's Potapova in Monterrey

Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina said she would not play her round of 32 match against Russia's Anastasia Potapova in the Monterrey Open unless tennis' governing bodies followed the recommendations made by the International Olympic Committee. The IOC's executive said on Friday that Russian and Belarusian national flags should not be displayed at international sports events following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Soccer-Speaking of war in current era 'incredible and stupid', says Conte

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte called for peace in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and said the prospect of war in modern times seemed "incredible". Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine by land, air and sea last week following a declaration of war by President Vladimir Putin.

Sport-Sporting bodies ban Russian athletes amid invasion of Ukraine

FIFA and UEFA suspended Russia's national teams and clubs from international football on Monday as sporting bodies around the world moved to bar Russian athletes from competing in international events in protest over the war in Ukraine. The move makes it likely that Russia will be excluded from this year's World Cup and the women's Euro 2020 tournament.

Baseball-Part owner, CEO Derek Jeter parts ways with Marlins

Derek Jeter has sold his stake in the Miami Marlins and stepped down as the team's chief executive officer, the Major League Baseball club announced on Monday. Jeter, who won five World Series titles during a celebrated Hall of Fame career as a player with the New York Yankees, obtained a 4% interest in the team in 2017 and oversaw day-to-day operations.

Olympics-IOC recommends banning Russian, Belarusian athletes from international events

The International Olympic Committee's executive board has recommended sports federations to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials from competing in events following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The IOC said the executive board made the decision "in order to protect the integrity of global sports competitions and for the safety of all the participants" and that the body was acting with a "heavy heart".

NHL suspends business dealings with Russia

The National Hockey League on Monday said it had suspended its business dealings in Russia and would no longer consider the country when looking at locations for any future NHL competitions amid Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. The NHL is also pausing its Russian-language social and digital media sites, it said in a statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)