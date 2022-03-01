Ashneer Grover quits as BharatPe MD soon after getting board meeting agenda
Fintech firm BharatPes managing director Ashneer Grover has resigned minutes after receiving an upcoming board meeting agenda, which included consideration of action against him based on the report submitted by advisory firm PwC.
- Country:
- India
Fintech firm BharatPe's managing director Ashneer Grover has resigned minutes after receiving an upcoming board meeting agenda, which included consideration of action against him based on the report submitted by advisory firm PwC. ''Ashneer Grover resigned as Managing Director and from the Board Director of BharatPe minutes after receiving the agenda for an upcoming Board meeting that included submission of the PWC report regarding his conduct and considering actions based on it. The Board reserves the right to take action based on the report's findings,'' Bharatpe said in a statement. Query sent to Grover did not elicit any reply.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Query
- BharatPe
- Fintech
- Grover
- Ashneer Grover
- upcoming Board
- The Board
ALSO READ
Arvog Finance divests its Forex Subsidiary to tighten focus on fintech ops and venture growth
NITI Aayog and PhonePe to launch Fintech Open Hackathon
CEPA will be gamechanger for fintech cos and startup unicorns in UAE & India, says MD of LuLu Financial
akudo, India's First Ed-fintech Startup, Registers 1 Million Members on its Platform
'Happy birthday monkey prince,' writes Bipasha Basu for husband Karan Singh Grover