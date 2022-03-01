Left Menu

Women's WC: Sophie Devine shines as New Zealand defeat Australia in warm-up

New Zealand's top-order had Australia rattled at Lincoln Green, with Sophie Devine leading the way in a chase of 322 in a warm-up fixture ahead of the 50-over World Cup on Tuesday.

ANI | Lincoln | Updated: 01-03-2022 12:19 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 12:19 IST
Women's WC: Sophie Devine shines as New Zealand defeat Australia in warm-up
Sophie Devine in action against Australia (Photo/ White Ferns Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

New Zealand's top-order had Australia rattled at Lincoln Green, with Sophie Devine leading the way in a chase of 322 in a warm-up fixture ahead of the 50-over World Cup on Tuesday. Devine sent an ominous warning to the rest of the field, finishing with an unbeaten 161 from just 117 balls, chasing down the mammoth target inside 44 overs.

While Australia captain Meg Lanning tried and tested nine of her chargers with the ball, no bowler was able to stem the flow of runs. Alana King (1/48) claimed the only wicket for the Aussies, removing Suzie Bates (63), who had already set the chase up for the White Ferns with her captain.

Devine was joined by Amelia Kerr (92* from 75 balls), as the tournament hosts bludgeoned astonishing 48 boundaries. Earlier, Hannah Rowe's 4/49 (10) was an outlier in a batting-heavy day of action, ruining Australia's middle order charge in the death overs. Rowe removed Tahlia McGrath for a duck, and curtailed Ash Gardner's charge, albeit after making 60 from 32 balls.

Australia fell three balls short of batting their allotted overs, posting 321. Six of Australia's bowlers went for over a run a ball, as New Zealand coasted to victory. Brief Scores: Australia 321 all out (Meg Lanning 87, Ashleigh Gardner 60; Hannah Rowe 4-49); New Zealand 325/1 (Sophie Devine 161*, Amelia Kerr 92*; Alana King 1-48). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

 Global
3
Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

 United States
4
Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US, allies

Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US...

 Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022