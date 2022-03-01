Left Menu

Soccer-Former captain Song named new Cameroon coach

Conceicao led Cameroon to third place at the Africa Cup of Nations finals last month but the Portuguese-born coach has been told his contract will not be renewed. “The upcoming assignments for our national team require a new orientation and a new breath,” said Cameroon Football Federation (Fecafoot) President Samuel Eto’o in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 01-03-2022 12:43 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 12:38 IST
Soccer-Former captain Song named new Cameroon coach
Rigobert Song Image Credit: Wikipedia

Former captain Rigobert Song was named Cameroon's new coach on Tuesday in place of Toni Conceicao just three weeks before a crucial World Cup playoff. Song earned 137 caps for Cameroon during an international career spanning almost 17 years, competing at four World Cups and eight Africa Cup of Nations finals.

He played club football in England at Liverpool and West Ham United, and also had stints in France, Germany, Italy, and Turkey. The 45-year-old has been serving as coach of Cameroon's under-23 team. Conceicao led Cameroon to third place at the Africa Cup of Nations finals last month but the Portuguese-born coach has been told his contract will not be renewed.

"The upcoming assignments for our national team require a new orientation and a new breath," said Cameroon Football Federation (Fecafoot) President Samuel Eto'o in a statement. A separate statement from Fecafoot did not give details of Song's term of the contract but said, "Rigobert Song and his team don't have time to pop the champagne corks as their first big challenge is in a few weeks".

Cameroon host Algeria in Yaounde on March 25 and then play a return game in Blida on March 29 with the winner of the playoff tie qualifying for the World Cup in Qatar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

 Global
3
Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

 United States
4
Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US, allies

Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US...

 Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022