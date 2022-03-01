Russian, Belarusian skaters banned from ISU competitions, governing body says
- Country:
- Russia
The International Skating Union (ISU) said on Tuesday that competitors from Russia and Belarus will not be allowed to compete at its international events until further notice over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. The move comes a day after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) recommended that sports federations ban Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials from taking part in events following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
"The ISU Council will continue to closely monitor the situation in Ukraine and its impact on the ISU activity and will take additional steps if and when required," the international governing body for figure skating, speed skating and short track said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 6-U.S. says Russia may create pretext to attack Ukraine
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks wary on Ukraine warnings, oil climbs
FOREX-Ukraine tension reins in euro, drives rush to safe-havens
War, peace, stalemate? Week ahead may decide Ukraine's fate
US: Over 130,000 Russian troops now staged outside Ukraine