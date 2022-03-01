Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Qualifier upsets Alize Cornet in Lyon; Athletics-New Zealand's double Olympic shot put champion Adams retires and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

WTA roundup: Qualifier upsets Alize Cornet in Lyon

Spanish qualifier Cristina Bucsa earned the biggest win of her career Monday, upsetting fourth-seeded Alize Cornet of France 1-6, 6-4, 6-1 in the opening round of the Open 6eme Sens Metropole in Lyon, France. Bucsa, a 24-year-old who is ranked 139th in the world, had never previously defeated a player rated in the top 50. She prevailed despite registering no aces and six double faults. Bucsa also faced 15 breakpoints but saved 10 of them. Cornet staved off just five of 11 breakpoints on her serve.

Athletics-New Zealand's double Olympic shot put champion Adams retires

Double Olympic shot put champion Valerie Adams said on Tuesday she is retiring from the sport, having represented New Zealand at five Games and winning four medals. At last year's Tokyo Games, Adams became the first woman to win medals at four Olympics in a single field event by adding a bronze to her two golds and one silver.

Soccer-FIFA and UEFA suspend Russian teams from international football

FIFA and UEFA have suspended Russia's national teams and clubs from international football until further notice due to the country's invasion of Ukraine. The move makes it likely that Russia will be excluded from this year's World Cup and the women's Euro 2020 tournament.

Tennis-Ukraine's Svitolina refuses to play against Russia's Potapova in Monterrey

Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina said she would not play her round of 32 matches against Russia's Anastasia Potapova in the Monterrey Open unless tennis' governing bodies followed the recommendations made by the International Olympic Committee. The IOC's executive said on Friday that Russian and Belarusian national flags should not be displayed at international sports events following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Baseball-Part owner, CEO Derek Jeter parts ways with Marlins

Derek Jeter has sold his stake in the Miami Marlins and stepped down as the team's chief executive officer, the Major League Baseball club announced on Monday. Jeter, who won five World Series titles during a celebrated Hall of Fame career as a player with the New York Yankees, obtained a 4% interest in the team in 2017 and oversaw day-to-day operations.

Russian, Belarusian skaters banned from ISU competitions, governing body says

The International Skating Union (ISU) said on Tuesday that competitors from Russia and Belarus will not be allowed to compete at its international events until further notice over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. The move comes a day after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) recommended that sports federations ban Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials from taking part in events following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

NBA roundup: Ja Morant sets Grizzlies' scoring record -- again

Ja Morant notched franchise records with 52 points and 22 field goals to lift the host Memphis Grizzlies to a 118-105 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Monday. The impressive display came two days after Morant scored a franchise regular-season-record 46 points in a victory over the Chicago Bulls. His previous career-high for any contest was 47 in a playoff loss to the Utah Jazz last season.

Progress reportedly occurring as MLB labor talks continue into night

With the Major League Baseball up against a self-imposed deadline to reach a labor agreement that would allow the 2022 season to start on time, management and the MLB Players Association engaged in a daylong series of negotiating sessions on Monday in Jupiter, Fla. And as midnight local time passed, with the sides in their 11th session of the day in an effort to reach a settlement that would end the owner-imposed lockout, signs of progress emerged.

NHL roundup: Jake DeBrusk posts natural hat trick in Bruins' win

Jake DeBrusk finished off a natural hat trick less than a minute into the second period and the visiting Boston Bruins extended their winning streak to five games with a 7-0 rout over the Los Angeles Kings on Monday. Erik Haula scored two goals, Patrice Bergeron had a goal with two assists, Taylor Hall added a goal and DeBrusk also notched an assist for Boston, which improved to 3-0-0 to start a six-game road swing. Jeremy Swayman made 34 saves in his third shutout of the season.

Olympics-IOC recommends banning Russian, Belarusian athletes from international events

The International Olympic Committee's executive board has recommended sports federations to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials from competing in events following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The IOC said the executive board made the decision "in order to protect the integrity of global sports competitions and for the safety of all the participants" and that the body was acting with a "heavy heart".

