Cross-country skiing-Norwegian Association bans Russian, Belarusian athletes

Russian and Belarusian skiers will not be allowed to take part in this weekend's competitions in Norway, the Norwegian Skiing Association said on Tuesday. The International Ski Federation (FIS) cancelled its remaining events in Russia due to the invasion of Ukraine but stopped short of banning Russian athletes from competing.

Racers who travelled to compete in Drammen and Holmenkollen this weekend will not be allowed to take part. "The Norwegian Ski Association has today informed the International Ski Federation (FIS) that the upcoming events in Norway will be carried out without Russian and Belarusian participation, regardless of what conclusion FIS should come to," the Norwegian body said in a statement.

The Norwegians said they decided on Saturday that they did not want Russian or Belarusian athletes to participate in their events. "We had hoped that FIS would come to that decision on behalf of the entire ski sport, but now the Ski Association cannot wait any longer," president Erik Roeste said.

