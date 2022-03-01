Left Menu

ISSF World Cup: Saurabh Chaudhary wins India's first gold in Cairo

Saurabh Chaudhary clinched India's first gold medal at the ongoing International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup in Cairo, Egypt on Tuesday.

ANI | Cairo | Updated: 01-03-2022 16:25 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 16:25 IST
Saurabh Chaudhary (Photo: Twitter/SAI Media). Image Credit: ANI
The 19-year-old Indian defeated Michael Schwald of Germany 16-6 in the gold medal match of the Men's 10m Air Pistol event.

Russian Artem Chernousov grabbed a bronze medal. The Indian Olympian finished third in the men's 10m air pistol with a total of 584 points and made it to the first semifinal as one of the top 8 shooters. He topped the group in semis. On Monday, India's Shreya Agrawal narrowly missed out on a place in the semi-finals of the World Cup's 10m air rifle event. Shreya shot a total of 629.3, which was 0.1 less than eighth semi-finalist Eszter Meszaros of Hungary.

As per the new rules applied for the first time at the shooting World Cup in Cairo, the top eight shooters qualify for the semi-finals, instead of direct finals, in the 10m air rifle and 10m air pistol individual events. The top eight are then split into two groups of four shooters. The top two from each group then progress to the gold medal match. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

