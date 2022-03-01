Left Menu

Cricket-England's Roy pulls out of IPL

Roy, who was set to play for newly-formed franchise Gujarat Titans, played in the Pakistan Super League in February and finished the tournament as the top run-scorer for Quetta Gladiators despite playing just six matches. The 31-year-old, who had a child in January, added that he was hoping to spend some time with his family.

Reuters | Updated: 01-03-2022 17:53 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 17:53 IST
England opener Jason Roy announced his withdrawal from the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday, saying global events in the past three years had taken their toll on him. Roy, who was set to play for newly-formed franchise Gujarat Titans, played in the Pakistan Super League in February and finished the tournament as the top run-scorer for Quetta Gladiators despite playing just six matches.

The 31-year-old, who had a child in January, added that he was hoping to spend some time with his family. "It's with a heavy heart I have decided to pull out of this year's tournament," Roy wrote on social media. "With everything going on in the world over the last three years it's added up and taken its toll on me.

"I feel it's only right I spend some quality time with my family. As well as spending time working on myself and my game over the next couple of months leading into a very busy year." The 10-team IPL will begin play in the last week of March, with the final scheduled for May 29.

