ISL: Will stay true to our playing style, says Mumbai's Bheke ahead of Blasters clash

After a spirited 2-0 win over FC Goa, Mumbai City FC will face off against Kerala Blasters on Wednesday at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 01-03-2022 18:21 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 18:21 IST
MCFC players celebrate Rahul Bheke's goal (Image: ISL) . Image Credit: ANI
Mumbai City FC have been in great form over the past month, having won four out of their five games.

Kerala Blasters FC and Mumbai City FC will face off in a virtual shootout for a place in the semifinals, in a rescheduled Indian Super League fixture at the Tilak Maidan Stadium here on Wednesday. Kerala are placed fifth in the points table with 30 points from 18 matches, one point less than Mumbai who are fourth having 31 points from 18 games. Mumbai's defender Rahul Bheke spoke on the upcoming encounter and said that the team will focus on their own style of play against the Blasters.

"Kerala Blasters are a strong team, they have been in a good form, and no doubt, it's going to be a competitive game tomorrow. However, we want to focus on ourselves, on our game. The priority will be to stick to our plans and stay true to our playing style and our philosophy. If we can do that, we know we can come away with the result we want," Bheke said. The 31-year-old went on to stress on the importance of the process, and explained the reasons behind Mumbai City FC's steady improvement. "It's not only about the results, it's about the process and getting better in the style of football that the coach Des Buckingham and all of us want to play. Our emphasis has always been to improve at each and every step. Tomorrow, our focus will be to keep things simple and just be loyal to our playing style. We are prepared and looking forward to give our best in the match against Kerala," he said. The versatile defender also went on to credit the team's unity for seeing them through the rough patch during the season and said that everyone lives like a family inside the team's bio-bubble. "It's a tough season both on and off the field, and it's really important for us to stick together in a season like this. We are a tight-knit group, and I think that has been one of the most important factors behind our performance. We live like a family in the bio-bubble and play as a unit on field, and that is the most important thing for us," Bheke said. "It's been a challenging season, but we never gave up. We started off really well, there were some rough patches midway through, but I am really proud the way we have bounced back in the second half of the season. Now, with just two games left, we are ready to give our everything to make it count," he signed off. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

