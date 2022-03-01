Left Menu

Vani looks to carry on good form from South Africa in 4th leg of Hero WPGT

The stage is set for the fourth leg of the Hero Womens Pro Golf Tour with 33 players, including six amateurs, teeing off at the par 72 Aamby Valley Green Golf Course on Wednesday.Vani Kapoor, who is back after a good run in the Sunshine Tour in South Africa, will be watched closely, along with Amandeep Drall, who will soon turn her focus onto the Ladies European Tour.Vani played three weeks in a row in South Africa.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-03-2022 18:26 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 18:26 IST
Vani looks to carry on good form from South Africa in 4th leg of Hero WPGT
  • Country:
  • India

The stage is set for the fourth leg of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour with 33 players, including six amateurs, teeing off at the par 72 Aamby Valley Green Golf Course on Wednesday.

Vani Kapoor, who is back after a good run in the Sunshine Tour in South Africa, will be watched closely, along with Amandeep Drall, who will soon turn her focus onto the Ladies European Tour.

Vani played three weeks in a row in South Africa. She had Top-20 finishes in each of them. She was 11th at Dimenson Data Ladies Pro-AM, followed by T-17 at SuperSport Ladies Challenge and T-20 at Jabra Ladies Classic.

Those results should give her a lot of confidence.

Amandeep Drall, who is still on the reserves list for the Saudi Ladies International, is however confirmed for the Joburg Ladies and the Women's South African Open. She is hoping to get some good tournament practice before she ventures outside for the start of her 2022 campaign.

Last week's winner Hitaashee Bakshi and her sister Jahanvi will be among the front runners, along with Pranavi Urs. Amateur Sneha Singh, who won the second leg, is not playing this week.

Among others looking at some exposure outside India this summer are Gaurika Bishnoi, Ridhima Dilawari and Pranavi Urs.

The six amateurs in the field are Smriti Bhargava, Heena Kang, Rishika Muralidhar, Jasmine Shekhar, Jia Kataria and Vidhatri Urs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

 United States
3
Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

 Global
4
Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US, allies

Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US...

 Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022