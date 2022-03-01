Left Menu

FIH excludes Russia from upcoming Hockey Women's Junior World Cup

The Executive Board (EB) of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) on Tuesday announced their decision to exclude Russia from the upcoming FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup scheduled from April 1 to 12 in Potchefstroom, South Africa.

ANI | Lausanne | Updated: 01-03-2022 18:54 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 18:54 IST
FIH excludes Russia from upcoming Hockey Women's Junior World Cup
FIH logo . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

The Executive Board (EB) of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) on Tuesday announced their decision to exclude Russia from the upcoming FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup scheduled from April 1 to 12 in Potchefstroom, South Africa. This decision from the chief hockey body has come following Monday's recommendation by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to avoid the participation of Russian athletes and officials in international competitions - in order to protect the integrity of global sports competitions and for the safety of all participants.

Earlier this week, FIH had expressed its full solidarity to the members of Ukraine's hockey community at this terrible time. "FIH is in regular contact with the Hockey Association of Ukraine and is doing its utmost to offer any support it can, in the hope that the Ukrainian team will be able to participate in the upcoming FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup. FIH expresses its strong hope for a peaceful resolution rapidly," the statement by FIH statement added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

 United States
3
Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

 Global
4
Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US, allies

Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US...

 Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022