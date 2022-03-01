Adidas suspends partnership with Russian football union
German sportswear company Adidas has suspended its partnership with the Russian Football Union (RFS) with immediate effect, a company spokesperson said on Tuesday.
The spokesperson did not give additional details.
The decision is in line with a series of those made by sports bodies to cut ties to Russian-affiliated bodies or companies following the war in Ukraine.
