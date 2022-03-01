Left Menu

Man United push 'clear vision' for on-pitch strategy after off-pitch losses

United won their last Premier League crown in 2013, longtime manager Alex Ferguson's final season in charge. The club's broadcast revenue fell 20.5% to 86.4 million pounds for the three months ended Dec. 31.

Reuters | Updated: 01-03-2022 20:01 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 20:01 IST
Man United push 'clear vision' for on-pitch strategy after off-pitch losses

Manchester United posted another quarter of net loss on Tuesday as salary expenses rose and broadcast revenue fell from a year ago with the team striving to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League this season. "We have a clear vision and we are implementing a strategy to win with an empowered leadership team to drive that forward," said newly appointed Chief Executive Officer Richard Arnold.

The record 20-times English champions have struggled on the pitch lately, a goalless draw at home to Watford on Saturday denting their hopes of a top-four league finish with rivals close behind having played fewer games. One of the first major decisions facing Arnold, who effectively replaced executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward, is the recruitment of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's replacement as manager. German Ralf Rangnick was appointed on an interim basis in December.

United's football director John Murtough told a conference call the club were conducting a "thorough process" to hire a permanent manager, who will take charge this summer tasked with getting the team back to challenging for domestic and European titles. United won their last Premier League crown in 2013, longtime manager Alex Ferguson's final season in charge.

The club's broadcast revenue fell 20.5% to 86.4 million pounds for the three months ended Dec. 31. Total revenue grew 7.3% to 185.4 million pounds and net loss stood at 1.4 million pounds ($1.88 million) compared with a profit of 63.9 million a year earlier. However, losses at the club, owned by the American Glazer family, have narrowed from the three months prior as fans thronged United's Old Trafford stadium at full capacity again after the lifting of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

The club, who re-signed Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo last year, said salaries rose 19.6% to 97.7 million in the quarter. Net debt grew to 494.8 million pounds as of December end. United, who this week withdrew Russian airline Aeroflot's sponsorship rights after Russia invaded Ukraine, did not provided a financial forecast for the year. ($1 = 0.7464 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

 United States
3
Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

 Global
4
Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US, allies

Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US...

 Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022