We'll enjoy home advantage against Denmark, says Bopanna ahead of Davis Cup tie

Veteran doubles player Rohan Bopanna on Tuesday said that India will start as favourites against Denmark on the grass courts of the Delhi Gymkhana Club in the Davis Cup World Group-I Play-off tie, starting on Friday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2022 22:27 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 22:27 IST
Veteran doubles player Rohan Bopanna on Tuesday said that India will start as favourites against Denmark on the grass courts of the Delhi Gymkhana Club in the Davis Cup World Group-I Play-off tie, starting on Friday. ''We are strong on the grass court, and that is the reason we picked the venue. It's a home-court advantage for us and I think on grass we have the best chance to beat Denmark,'' said Bopanna.

Bopanna, who won the Tata Open Maharashtra title recently partnering Ramkumar Ramanathan, however, refused to disclose his doubles partner for the upcoming tie. ''We have a good squad going into the Davis Cup. For doubles we have Ram, Yuki (Bhambri), and myself, so a lot of options to play with. ''It depends on how the first day goes and then it will be the coach's decision to field the doubles pair,'' he said.

India's non-playing captain Rohit Rajpal said despite enjoying home advantage, the hosts are in no mood to take Denmark lightly in the tie. ''Denmark are a very good side. We have been preparing well for our matches and now we just need to focus on our strengths. That will be our strategy going forward,'' he said.

The two-day contest will be the first between India and Denmark since September 1984, when the latter won 3-2.

