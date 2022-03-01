Sports News Roundup: Ja Morant sets Grizzlies' scoring record -- again; Jake DeBrusk posts natural hat trick in Bruins' win and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Paralympics-Ukrainian athletes expected to reach Beijing in time for Winter Games

Ukrainian athletes are expected to reach Beijing in time for the Winter Paralympics, the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) confirmed on Tuesday, putting to rest concerns about their participation following an invasion by Russia. IPC president Andrew Parsons last week said that the Ukrainian delegation faced a huge challenge to get to the Chinese capital before the start of Games, which run from March 4-13.

Soccer-Lokomotiv coach says he is leaving role in protest against Russian invasion

Lokomotiv Moscow coach Markus Gisdol said on Tuesday that he has resigned from his position at the Russian Premier League side in protest against Russia's war with Ukraine, but the club insisted he had in fact been sacked. In a statement published by German newspaper Bild, Gisdol said he had been forced to take action having witnessed what is going on in Ukraine.

Sport-World Athletics joins sporting bodies in banning Russian and Belarusian athletes

World Athletics banned Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials from all events for the foreseeable future on Tuesday, as more sporting bodies sanctioned athletes from the two countries in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Since the start of what Russian President Vladimir Putin has called "a special military operation" last week, Russian and Belarusian teams and athletes have found themselves frozen out from international competitions across a number of sports.

NBA roundup: Ja Morant sets Grizzlies' scoring record -- again

Ja Morant notched franchise records with 52 points and 22 field goals to lift the host Memphis Grizzlies to a 118-105 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Monday. The impressive display came two days after Morant scored a franchise regular-season-record 46 points in a victory over the Chicago Bulls. His previous career high for any contest was 47 in a playoff loss to the Utah Jazz last season.

Adidas suspends partnership with Russian football union

German sportswear company Adidas has suspended its partnership with the Russian Football Union (RFS) with immediate effect, a company spokesperson said on Tuesday. The spokesperson did not give additional details.

NHL roundup: Jake DeBrusk posts natural hat trick in Bruins' win

Jake DeBrusk finished off a natural hat trick less than a minute into the second period and the visiting Boston Bruins extended their winning streak to five games with a 7-0 rout over the Los Angeles Kings on Monday. Erik Haula scored two goals, Patrice Bergeron had a goal with two assists, Taylor Hall added a goal and DeBrusk also notched an assist for Boston, which improved to 3-0-0 to start a six-game road swing. Jeremy Swayman made 34 saves in his third shutout of the season.

Olympics-IOC recommends banning Russian, Belarusian athletes from international events

The International Olympic Committee's executive board has recommended sports federations to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials from competing in events following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The IOC said the executive board made the decision "in order to protect the integrity of global sports competitions and for the safety of all the participants" and that the body was acting with a "heavy heart".

Report: WNBA fines Liberty $500K over charter flights

The WNBA issued a league-record $500,000 fine to the New York Liberty for traveling by charter flights during the second half of last season, Sports Illustrated reported Tuesday. League officials, who originally sought a $1 million fine, also removed Liberty executive Oliver Weisberg from the WNBA's executive committee.

Boxing-Fury 'supremely confident' ahead of WBC heavyweight title bout against Whyte

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury said he is "supremely confident" of defeating Dillian Whyte when the two Britons meet in April with Fury's title on the line. The undefeated Fury (31-0-1), who beat Deontay Wilder to become WBC champion, will face mandatory challenger Whyte after a deal to fight Ukraine's WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO champion Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed heavyweight title fell apart.

Soccer-Chelsea's Tuchel tells journalists to stop asking him about war

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel lost his temper at a news conference ahead of their FA Cup match at Luton Town and snapped at journalists after being repeatedly asked about Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The world of sports continued to isolate Russia on Tuesday after it launched its invasion of Ukraine by land, air and sea last week following a declaration of war by President Vladimir Putin.

