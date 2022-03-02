Left Menu

Tennis-Players cannot compete under name or flag of Russia or Belarus

Russian and Belarusian tennis players can continue to compete in international events and the Grand Slams but they cannot do so under the name or flag of Russia or Belarus until further notice, a joint statement by the international governing bodies said on Tuesday. The decision comes in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine last week.

Reuters | Updated: 02-03-2022 00:26 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 00:22 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The decision comes in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine last week. Belarus has been a key staging area for the invasion. "The international governing bodies of tennis stand united in our condemnation of Russia's actions," the joint statement said.

The decision comes in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine last week. Belarus has been a key staging area for the invasion. "The international governing bodies of tennis stand united in our condemnation of Russia's actions," the joint statement said.

The decision will allow men's world number one Daniil Medvedev, who is Russian, and women's number three Aryna Sabalenka, from Belarus, to continue to compete on tour. The joint statement was released by the men's ATP tour, the Women's Tennis Association (WTA), the International Tennis Federation (ITF) and the four Grand Slam events -- the Australian Open, French Open, U.S. Open and Wimbledon.

The WTA and ATP have also decided to suspend the combined WTA-ATP event, which was set to be held in Moscow in October. The ITF has suspended the Russian Tennis Federation and Belarus Tennis Federation membership and withdrawn their entries from all ITF international team competition until further notice.

It follows the cancellation of all ITF tournaments in Russia and Belarus indefinitely.

