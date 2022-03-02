Baseball-MLB, players fail to reach labor agreement -ESPN
Reuters | Updated: 02-03-2022 03:05 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 03:00 IST
Major League Baseball (MLB) and its players union failed to reach a labor agreement by a Tuesday deadline set by the league, ESPN and other outlets reported, putting the March 31 Opening Day for the 2022 season in jeopardy.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
