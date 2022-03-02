Soccer-City and Palace progress into FA Cup quarter-finals

Riyad Mahrez and Jack Grealish were on target as Premier League leaders Manchester City beat Championship strugglers Peterborough United 2-0 on Tuesday to advance to the FA Cup quarter-finals. City struggled to break down the second tier's bottom club until Mahrez put them ahead on the hour and then Pep Guardiola's side doubled their lead with a goal of prime quality.

Phil Foden struck a ball from deep which Grealish brought down with a sublime touch before a clinical finish for his first goal in the FA Cup. Jairo Riedewald grabbed an 82nd-minute winner for Crystal Palace at home to second tier Stoke City.

Stoke's Josh Tymon had cancelled out Cheikhou Kouyate's 53rd-minute opener for Palace before Riedewald struck.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)