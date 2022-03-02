Left Menu

Soccer-Nice book final spot as fourth tier Versailles’ fairytale ends

But the relentless attacking finally proved too much and a mazy dribbling run by Gouiri opened up Versailles' defence before he unselfishly passed for Kasper Dolberg to add a second in the 73rd minute. Nice, who totally dominated the game, were last in the cup final in 1997, when they beat En Avant Guingamp on penalties to take the trophy.

Soccer-Nice book final spot as fourth tier Versailles’ fairytale ends
Nice ended the fairytale run of fourth tier Versailles in the French Cup, winning 2-0 at home on Tuesday to book a place in the final for the first time in 25 years. Amine Gouiri made up for missing several chances as he grabbed the opening goal in the 48th minute, volleying the ball home inside the area after ghosting in late to convert a searching cross from the right.

It was a rare error by a tenacious visiting defence at the Allianz Riviera, where they kept their hosts at bay for the first half despite persistent pressure. But the relentless attacking finally proved too much and a mazy dribbling run by Gouiri opened up Versailles' defence before he unselfishly passed for Kasper Dolberg to add a second in the 73rd minute.

Nice, who totally dominated the game, were last in the cup final in 1997, when they beat En Avant Guingamp on penalties to take the trophy. They were also twice winners in the 1950s. Versailles are top of the table in France’s fourth tier and won six ties on their way to the semi-final, but without going up against a Ligue 1 club before Tuesday’s semi-final with Nice.

Nantes host Monaco in Wednesday’s second semi-final with the final at the Stade de France on May 8. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)

