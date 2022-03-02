Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Paralympics-Ukrainian athletes expected to reach Beijing in time for Winter Games

Ukrainian athletes are expected to reach Beijing in time for the Winter Paralympics, the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) confirmed on Tuesday, putting to rest concerns about their participation following an invasion by Russia. IPC president Andrew Parsons last week said that the Ukrainian delegation faced a huge challenge to get to the Chinese capital before the start of Games, which run from March 4-13.

Tennis-ITF suspends Russian and Belarusian federations

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) on Tuesday announced the immediate suspension of the Russian Tennis Federation and Belarus Tennis Federation from its membership and from participation in international team competition until further notice. "The ITF remains in close contact with the Ukraine Tennis Federation and stands in solidarity with the people of Ukraine," the ITF said in a statement.

Baseball-MLB cancels start of season as league and players fail to reach labor agreement

Major League Baseball (MLB) cancelled the start of the regular season after it failed to reach a labor agreement with players by the league's Tuesday deadline, Commissioner Rob Manfred said. The 2022 season was scheduled to begin with Opening Day on March 31.

Sport-Russian and Belarusian athletes banned, tennis players avoid tour exclusion

World Athletics on Tuesday joined a growing list of sporting bodies to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes, while tennis's governing bodies barred players from competing under the name or flag of either country following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Since the start of what Russian President Vladimir Putin has called "a special military operation" last week, Russian and Belarusian teams and athletes have found themselves frozen out from international competitions across sports.

Soccer-UEFA awards 1 million euros to charity initiatives focused on helping Ukrainian children

The UEFA Foundation for Children will grant 1 million euros ($1.11 million) to charity initiatives focusing on children in Ukraine affected by Russia's invasion, the president of European soccer's governing body, Aleksander Ceferin, said on Tuesday. More than 660,000 people, mostly women and children, have fled Ukraine to neighbouring countries such as Poland and Romania since Russia's invasion of Ukraine began, the U.N. refugee agency said on Tuesday.

NBA roundup: Ja Morant sets Grizzlies' scoring record -- again

Ja Morant notched franchise records with 52 points and 22 field goals to lift the host Memphis Grizzlies to a 118-105 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Monday. The impressive display came two days after Morant scored a franchise regular-season-record 46 points in a victory over the Chicago Bulls. His previous career high for any contest was 47 in a playoff loss to the Utah Jazz last season.

Adidas suspends partnership with Russian football union

German sportswear company Adidas has suspended its partnership with the Russian Football Union (RFS) with immediate effect, a company spokesperson said on Tuesday. The spokesperson did not give additional details.

Factbox-Sports react to Russia's invasion of Ukraine

A summary of some measures taken by sports federations following the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) recommendations to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials from competing in events and to move or cancel any events set to take place in the two countries. Belarus has been a key staging area for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Tennis-Players cannot compete under name or flag of Russia or Belarus

Russian and Belarusian tennis players can continue to compete in international events and the Grand Slams but they cannot do so under the name or flag of Russia or Belarus until further notice, a joint statement by the international governing bodies said on Tuesday. The decision comes in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine last week. Belarus has been a key staging area for the invasion.

Boxing-Fury 'supremely confident' ahead of WBC heavyweight title bout against Whyte

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury said he is "supremely confident" of defeating Dillian Whyte when the two Britons meet in April with Fury's title on the line. The undefeated Fury (31-0-1), who beat Deontay Wilder to become WBC champion, will face mandatory challenger Whyte after a deal to fight Ukraine's WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO champion Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed heavyweight title fell apart.

