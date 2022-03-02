Soccer-Postecoglou relishes homecoming as Celtic announce Australia tournament

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou said he was looking forward to a special homecoming when the Scottish Premiership side travel to Australia in November for a four-team tournament. Former Australia boss Postecoglou guided the 'Socceroos' to their maiden Asian Cup triumph in 2015 and was at the helm as they qualified for the 2014 and 2018 World Cups.

Celtic appointed Postecoglou in June. "I haven't been home for almost three years by the time this comes around so I'm super excited," Postecoglou told the Celtic website on Tuesday.

"The club has obviously been down there a couple of times before and I know just how passionate the Celtic fans are about the football club, so we're looking forward to it. "It's a homecoming in many respects. That's where my roots are, that's where I grew up and I know that since I've been in this position at Celtic, people have been following my journey, whether they know me or not, and I'll have a great sense of pride going back to Australia as manager of Celtic."

Celtic did not name the other teams in the tournament but reports in Australian media said Glasgow rivals Rangers could also be involved, which would mark the first 'Old Firm' derby outside Scotland. The reports added that two A-League teams were likely to play in the tournament, which is set to take place during the domestic soccer break for the World Cup in Qatar.

