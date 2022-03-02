FA Cup: Josh Coburn strikes as Middlesbrough knocks out Tottenham Hotspur

Josh Coburn's strike in extra-time helped Middlesbrough defeat Tottenham Hotspur in the fifth round of FA Cup here at Riverside Stadium. As a result of this 0-1 loss, Tottenham has been knocked out of the ongoing competition.

The 19-year-old Josh Coburn registered a deserved winner in the 107th minute of the game and as a result, Tottenham was sent out of the tournament. With this strike, Coburn became the first teenager to score in the FA Cup for Middlesbrough since since Lee Cattermole scored against Manchester United in March 2007.

In the entire game, Tottenham had six shots on target while Middlesbrough had four. In another contest, Manchester City defeated Peterborough 2-0 with goals coming from Riyad Mahrez and Jack Grealish.

On the other hand, Crystal Palace defeated Stoke City 2-1. For Palace, Cheikhou Kouyate and Jairo Riedewald registered goals. (ANI)

