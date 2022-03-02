Results of governance, organisational review of Sport NZ and HPSNZ announced

Sport and Recreation Minister Grant Robertson has today announced the outcomes of the governance and organisational review of Sport NZ and High-Performance Sport NZ (HPSNZ).

The final approved model recommends continuing a separate Board for each entity, with a single Chief Executive to serve both. The Chief Executive role of HPSNZ will be replaced with a Director role which will be appointed by and report to the Chief Executive.

The HPSNZ Board will remain in place until after the 2024 Paris Olympic and Paralympic cycle when it will be reviewed.

"I am delighted to announce that as part of this process Raelene Castle has been appointed into the Chief Executive role across Sport NZ and HPSNZ.

"Raelene has been acting in this role since April 2021 and is an outstanding sports administrator who has led both organisations through a challenging COVID environment while navigating athlete wellbeing and a Summer and Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games," Grant Robertson said.

HPSNZ will remain as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sport NZ and Taumata Māori will be established to support strategic decision making and investment in relation to Te Tiriti o Waitangi commitments across Sport NZ and HPSNZ.

"The purpose of the review was to recommend a fit-for-purpose structure that can effectively deliver the strategic visions of both organisations and provide the most efficient engagement and support for the sector.

"The approved model protects the strengths of HPSNZ and the play, active recreation and sport sector while enhancing operational excellence, efficiency and sustainability. A single Chief Executive for both organisations will simplify leadership and give clear accountability for strategic decisions," Grant Robertson said.

Sport NZ will manage a transition plan for staff of both organisations and the next steps to implement the recommendations.

