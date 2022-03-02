Left Menu

ISL: AIFF Disciplinary Committee bans Harmanjot Khabra for Kerala Blasters FC's last 2 league matches

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) Disciplinary Committee sentenced Kerala Blasters FC's Harmanjot Singh Khabra to a two-match suspension and a fine of Rs 1.5 Lacs.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 02-03-2022 13:12 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 13:12 IST
AIFF logo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) Disciplinary Committee sentenced Kerala Blasters FC's Harmanjot Singh Khabra to a two-match suspension and a fine of Rs 1.5 Lacs. Khabra was held guilty of 'hitting an opponent when not challenging for the ball' after being charged with 'violent conduct' in Indian Super League (ISL) match against Hyderabad FC last month.

Upon investigating video footage of the incident, the AIFF body show caused the player. In his written response, Khabra stated in an official release, "making an error in sporting judgment and acting in a manner which is not in line with the laws of the game and it was never his intention to hurt Sahil Tavora." The Committee called upon for an additional hearing and passed their verdict on Tuesday. Khabra will remain suspended for Kerala Blasters FC's last two ISL league-stage matches this season against Mumbai City FC (March 2) and FC Goa (March 6).

The 33-year-old will be eligible for selection next should Kerala Blasters FC reach the semi-finals. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

