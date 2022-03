FACTBOX-Cricket-Pakistan v Australia - first test

Here is what you need to know about the first test between Pakistan and Australia, which starts on Friday. WHERE?

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi (capacity: 18,000) WHEN?

March 4-8, Play starts at 10:00 a.m. local time (0500 GMT) Pakistan (World ranking: 6)

Squad: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Zahid Mahmood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jr. Australia (World ranking: 1)

Squad: Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Mark Steketee, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner. HISTORY

Previous tests in Pakistan Matches: 20

Pakistan wins: 7 Australia wins: 3

Draws: 10 Previous tests all venues

Matches: 66 Pakistan wins: 15

Australia wins: 33 Draws: 18

SERIES Remaining tests:

Second test, March 12-16: National Stadium, Karachi Third test, March 21-25: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

(Compiled by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

