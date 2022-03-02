Left Menu

Mumbai eye win against Odisha to stay in hunt for knockouts

A buoyant Mumbai are eyeing an outright win, which is needed for the domestic heavyweights to stay in contention for the knockouts, as they square off against Odisha in their last Elite Group D Ranji Trophy game here from Thursday.Currently, Mumbai top the group with nine points, having won their last match against Goa and taken the first-innings lead against Saurashtra.If Mumbai beat Odisha, then they will get six points to take their aggregate to 15.

Mumbai eye win against Odisha to stay in hunt for knockouts
A buoyant Mumbai are eyeing an outright win, which is needed for the domestic heavyweights to stay in contention for the knockouts, as they square off against Odisha in their last Elite Group D Ranji Trophy game here from Thursday.

Currently, Mumbai top the group with nine points, having won their last match against Goa and taken the first-innings lead against Saurashtra.

If Mumbai beat Odisha, then they will get six points to take their aggregate to 15. In case they earn a bonus point, they will have 16 points.

Saurashtra are placed second in the group with eight points and if they defeat Goa, they will have 14 points. If Mumbai secure a first-innings lead, and Saurashtra win, then the latter go through. So the Amol Muzumdar-coached side would be desperate to go all guns blazing for a win with a bonus point.

Skipper Prithvi Shaw would be keen to get some runs under his belt and ditto for experienced campaigner Ajinkya Rahane, who has been dropped from the national team for the two Tests against Sri Lanka.

Young batter Sarfaraz Khan is also in prime form, and would be keen to continue his good run against Odisha.

The role of other batters including stumper Aditya Tare would be crucial if Mumbai are to pile up a big score at the Narendra Modi Stadium Ground B.

Shams Mulani's all-round show helped Mumbai beat Goa and the left-arm spinner would like to carry on from where he left against the coastal state.

Mumbai also possess a lethal bowling attack led by Dhawal Kulkarni.

Odisha, with just three points are already out of contention. The other Elite Group D game will be played at the ‘Motera between defending champions Saurashtra and Goa.

