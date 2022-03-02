Sports News Roundup: Elderly athlete breaks Thai 100m record - for centenarians; Baseball-MLB cancels start of season as league and players fail to reach labor agreement and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Elderly athlete breaks Thai 100m record - for centenarians

It takes Thai athlete Sawang Janpram 27.08 seconds to run 100 meters. That's not bad, given he is 102 years old. Sawang is known for being the oldest sprinter in the Southeast Asian country and has participated four times in the annual Thailand Master Athletes Championships, particularly in the 100-meter dash, javelin, and discus events.

Baseball-MLB cancels start of season as league and players fail to reach labor agreement

Major League Baseball (MLB) canceled the start of the regular season after it failed to reach a labor agreement with players by the league's Tuesday deadline, Commissioner Rob Manfred said. The 2022 season was scheduled to begin with Opening Day on March 31.

Tennis-Djokovic splits with long-time coach Vajda

Novak Djokovic split with his long-time coach Marian Vajda at the end of the 2021 season, ending one of tennis's most enduring and successful partnerships, the Serbian former world number one said. Slovak Vajda has been a near-constant through Djokovic's career, helping him to 20 Grand Slam titles and an unprecedented 361 weeks as the top-ranked player.

Tennis-Svitolina on a mission to unite tennis world to stand with Ukraine

Dressed in Ukraine's blue and gold colors, a fired-up Elina Svitolina thrashed Russian Anastasia Potapova in Mexico on Tuesday and said it was her mission to unite the tennis world behind her country following Russia's invasion. Svitolina had initially refused to play her opening match against Potapova at the Monterrey Open but went ahead after tennis authorities decided to ban Russian and Belarusian players from competing under the name and flag of their countries.

Sport-Russian and Belarusian athletes banned, tennis players avoid tour exclusion

World Athletics on Tuesday joined a growing list of sporting bodies to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes, while tennis's governing bodies barred players from competing under the name or flag of either country following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Since the start of what Russian President Vladimir Putin has called "a special military operation" last week, Russian and Belarusian teams and athletes have found themselves frozen out from international competitions across sports.

WTA roundup: Ukraine's Elina Svitolina wins Monterrey opener

Top-seeded Elina Svitolina of Ukraine, wearing her national colors of blue and yellow, won on "a special night for me," beating Russia's Anastasia Potapova 6-2, 6-1 on Tuesday in the first round of the Abierto GNP Seguros in Monterrey, Mexico. Svitolina had been outspoken in the wake of Russia's military invasion of Ukraine, announcing she would refuse to play a Russian or Belarusian opponent unless the tennis hierarchy moved to strike the nationality of those players.

NHL-Life insurer MassMutual pulls Russian Ovechkin's ad amid Ukraine invasion

A MassMutual ad featuring Washington Capitals' Russian captain Alexander Ovechkin is no longer on the air, the U.S. life insurance company told Reuters on Tuesday. The insurer declined to say why the ad was no longer being run.

Factbox-Sports react to Russia's invasion of Ukraine

A summary of some measures taken by sports federations following the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) recommendations to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials from competing in events and to move or cancel any events set to take place in the two countries. Belarus has been a key staging area for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Tennis-Murray, Kenin handed wild cards for Indian Wells

Andy Murray and Sofia Kenin have been handed wild cards for this month's Indian Wells tournament, organizers said on Tuesday. The BNP Paribas Open Twitter page posted a photo of the pair with the caption: "Here they come."

Tennis-Russia banned from team events, players can still compete on ATP, WTA Tours

Russia has been banned from defending its Davis Cup and Billie Jean King Cup titles but its players will still be allowed to compete at the Grand Slams and in regular tour events. The decision by tennis authorities follows Russia's invasion of Ukraine last week. Belarus, a key staging area for the invasion, which Russia says is a "special operation", has also been banned from the international team competitions.

