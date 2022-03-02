Swiss tycoon Wyss says he is considering offer to buy soccer club Chelsea -paper

Left Menu

Swiss business tycoon Hansjoerg Wyss is considering buying football club Chelsea from Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, Wyss told Swiss newspaper Blick. I, along with three other people, received an offer on Tuesday to buy Chelsea from Abramovich," Blick quoted Wyss as saying in an interview published on Wednesday. Wyss said he would have to wait four or five days to see how things play out.

Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 02-03-2022 14:03 IST
Swiss business tycoon Hansjoerg Wyss is considering buying football club Chelsea from Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, Wyss told Swiss newspaper Blick. "Abramovich is currently trying to sell all his villas in England. He also wants to get rid of Chelsea quickly now. I, along with three other people, received an offer on Tuesday to buy Chelsea from Abramovich," Blick quoted Wyss as saying in an interview published on Wednesday.

Wyss said he would have to wait four or five days to see how things play out. "Abramovich is asking for far too much at the moment. You know: Chelsea owes him 2 billion pounds. But Chelsea has no money. Meaning: those who buy Chelsea should compensate Abramovich," he said.

Wyss said the exact sales price was still unclear. "I can well imagine joining Chelsea with partners. But first I have to check the general conditions carefully. What I can already say, though, is that I certainly won't do something like that on my own. If I buy Chelsea, it will be with a consortium of six or seven investors."

