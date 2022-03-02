Left Menu

Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich offered to sell Chelsea, says Swiss billionaire Wyss

Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss said that he has received an offer to buy the Premier League club, Chelsea, from Roman Abramovich alongside a group of several others.

ANI | London | Updated: 02-03-2022 16:47 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 16:47 IST
Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich offered to sell Chelsea, says Swiss billionaire Wyss
Russian Businessman Roman Abramovich . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss said that he has received an offer to buy the Premier League club, Chelsea, from Roman Abramovich alongside a group of several others. Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich had earlier announced that he will be handing the day-to-day functioning of the club to trustees. The Russian owner has been at the helm of the club for almost 20 years, but ties with his home country have been questioned off late following the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Wyss is a Swiss-born businessman that currently resides in the USA. "Abramovich is one of Putin's closest advisers and friends," Wyss told Blick, as per goal.com. "Like all other oligarchs, he is also in a panic. Abramovich is trying to sell all his villas in England. He also wants to get rid of Chelsea quickly. I and three other people received an offer on Tuesday to buy Chelsea from Abramovich."

"I have to wait four to five days now. Abramovich is currently asking far too much. You know, Chelsea owe him £2 billion. But Chelsea has no money. Means: Those who buy Chelsea should compensate Abramovich," he said. Abramovich had taken over the control of Chelsea in 2003. Under his reign, the Blues managed to win five Premier League titles and two Champions League titles.

Following rising tension between Russia and Ukraine, the sports fraternity has become proactive and many events in Russia have been cancelled, including the Russian Grand Prix. The Champions League final has also been moved out of Russia and it will now take place in Paris. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japan
2
Science News Roundup: Ukraine gets Starlink internet terminals; Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex' and more

Science News Roundup: Ukraine gets Starlink internet terminals; Scientists p...

 Global
3
Nerve damage may explain some cases of long COVID -U.S. study

Nerve damage may explain some cases of long COVID -U.S. study

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; Breakthrough gene-editing technology belongs to Harvard, MIT -U.S. tribunal and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022