Paralympics-Russian and Belarusian athletes can compete as neutrals at Beijing Winter Games
Reuters | Updated: 02-03-2022 16:51 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 16:51 IST
Russian and Belarusian athletes can compete as neutrals at the upcoming Winter Paralympics in Beijing, the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) said on Wednesday following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
"They will compete under the Paralympic flag and not be included in the medal table," the IPC said in a statement.
The Games begin from Friday and end on March 13.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
