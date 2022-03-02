Left Menu

UK condemns participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes in Paralympics

Updated: 02-03-2022 18:27 IST
International Paralympic Committee Image Credit: Wikipedia

Britain condemned on Wednesday the International Paralympic Committee's decision to let Russian and Belarusian athletes compete as neutral participants in the Winter Paralympics in Beijing.

"I am extremely disappointed in the IPC - this is the wrong decision and I call on them to urgently reconsider," Nadine Dorries, Britain's secretary of state for digital, culture, media and sport, said in a statement. "They must join the rest of the world in condemning this barbaric invasion by banning Russian and Belarusian athletes from competing," she added.

Dorries said she would consult with British sports bodies on how best to protest this decision.

