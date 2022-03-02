Left Menu

Ankur Chadha, Sanjeev Kumar share honours on day two of Glade One Masters

Ankur Chadha of Gurugram and Lucknows Sanjeev Kumar produced the days lowest score of three-under 33 to share the honours after the second round of the Glade One Masters golf tournament here on Thursday.Both Ankur 35-33 and Sanjeev 35-33, lying overnight tied ninth, aggregated four-under 68 at the Glade One Resort Club to lead by one shot over Noidas Amardeep Malik 35-34 and Aditya Raj Kumar Chauhan 33-36 of Delhi, who were both tied third.The first two rounds of the event comprised nine holes each.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 02-03-2022 18:57 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 18:57 IST
Ankur Chadha, Sanjeev Kumar share honours on day two of Glade One Masters
  • Country:
  • India

Ankur Chadha of Gurugram and Lucknow's Sanjeev Kumar produced the day's lowest score of three-under 33 to share the honours after the second round of the Glade One Masters golf tournament here on Thursday.

Both Ankur (35-33) and Sanjeev (35-33), lying overnight tied ninth, aggregated four-under 68 at the Glade One Resort & Club to lead by one shot over Noida's Amardeep Malik (35-34) and Aditya Raj Kumar Chauhan (33-36) of Delhi, who were both tied third.

The first two rounds of the event comprised nine holes each. After the completion of 18 holes on Wednesday, the cut was applied at three-over 75. Fifty-three professionals made the cut.

The third and fourth rounds will now comprise 18 holes each. The tournament will be played over a total of 54 holes. The par for the course in the first two rounds was 36.

Chadha, fresh from his best season on the PGTI last year when he finished inside the top-30 of the Order of Merit, carried forward the momentum this week. The 27-year-old Chadha's second round featured a 12-feet birdie conversion on the first hole, another birdie on the fifth, a great par save from the hazard on the sixth and a 20-feet birdie conversion on the closing ninth hole.

Sanjeev endured a poor start as he was two-over after four holes. However, his putter was on fire from the fifth hole onwards as he sank birdies all the way till the end making five conversions from a range of 15 to 30 feet.

Malik picked up early birdies on the first and third. Malik recovered well on the first hole with a great second shot from the bunker that landed within inches of the hole. He hit it close once again on the third.

Chauhan, who was overnight second, made bogey-birdie on the first two holes to keep himself in contention for the second day running. The five players bunched in tied fifth at 70 were Ravi Kumar, Vinay Kumar Yadav, Abhijit Singh Chadha, Manu Gandas and Harsh Gangwar.

Among the Gujarat-based golfers, two players Varun Parikh and Anshul Patel made the cut. Varun was tied 28th at 73 and Anshul was tied 46th at 75.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japan
2
Science News Roundup: Ukraine gets Starlink internet terminals; Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex' and more

Science News Roundup: Ukraine gets Starlink internet terminals; Scientists p...

 Global
3
Nerve damage may explain some cases of long COVID -U.S. study

Nerve damage may explain some cases of long COVID -U.S. study

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; Breakthrough gene-editing technology belongs to Harvard, MIT -U.S. tribunal and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022