Asian Youth, Jr Boxing C'ships: Krrish Pal gives India winning start in Jordan

Junior boxer Krrish Pal started India's challenge on a winning note at the 2022 ASBC Asian Youth and Junior Boxing Championships after beating Uzbekistan's Sobirjon Tastanov in the 46kg junior boys' opening round match in Amman, Jordan on Wednesday.

ANI | Amman | Updated: 02-03-2022 21:48 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 21:47 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
Junior boxer Krrish Pal started India's challenge on a winning note at the 2022 ASBC Asian Youth and Junior Boxing Championships after beating Uzbekistan's Sobirjon Tastanov in the 46kg junior boys' opening round match in Amman, Jordan on Wednesday. The Chandigarh boxer, who was adjudged the 'Most Promising Boxer' at the last Junior Nationals, notched up a 4-1 win in a hard-fought contest.

He will now square off against Robert Malu of the Philippines in the next round of the prestigious tournament where both the age groups of men and women - the youth and the junior - are being played together. Later tonight, two more Indian boxers will begin their campaigns in the junior boys' section. While Ravi Saini will take on United Arab Emirates' Alsedrani Ali Bader in the 48kg, John Lapung will take on Kyrgyzstan's Iasynov Nizamedin in the 52kg opening round.

A 50-member Indian contingent, with both junior and youth squads comprising 25 boxers each, is taking part at the Asian Youth & Junior Championships. The continental showpiece event will witness strong competition in presence of 352 boxers from 21 countries including India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. The finals will be played on March 13 and 14.

During the last edition of the ASBC Asian Youth and Junior Boxing championships held in Dubai in 2021, the Indian contingent concluded their campaign with 39 medals including 14 gold. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

