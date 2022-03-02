Left Menu

BCCI Central Contracts: Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara demoted from Grade A to B

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has downgraded the grade of veteran batters Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara in the latest central contracts list.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2022 22:08 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 22:08 IST
BCCI Central Contracts: Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara demoted from Grade A to B
Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has downgraded the grade of veteran batters Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara in the latest central contracts list. The BCCI has four categories -- A+ which has annual remuneration of Rs 7 crore while A, B and C categories are valued at Rs 5 crore, Rs 3 crore and Rs 1 crore respectively.

Rahane and Pujara who were earlier in Grade A are now in Grade B after they were reviewed by BCCI on their yearly performance. Both batters are currently out of form which resulted in BCCI dropping them from the upcoming Sri Lanka Test series at home. "BCCI decreases Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara's grades (from Grade A to B) after reviewing their yearly performance. Wriddhiman Saha also dropped from his current grade (from Grade B to C) due to the same reason," BCCI officials told ANI.

Wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha has also been demoted from group B to C. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japan
2
Science News Roundup: Ukraine gets Starlink internet terminals; Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex' and more

Science News Roundup: Ukraine gets Starlink internet terminals; Scientists p...

 Global
3
Nerve damage may explain some cases of long COVID -U.S. study

Nerve damage may explain some cases of long COVID -U.S. study

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; Breakthrough gene-editing technology belongs to Harvard, MIT -U.S. tribunal and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022