Swiss sports department hosts 13 junior cyclists from Ukraine

Thirteen junior cyclists from Ukraine have arrived at Swiss national facilities in Magglingen, the country's sports department said on Wednesday, as it seeks to assist athletes following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The cyclists are in Switzerland following a request from Swiss Cycling, due to the lack of opportunity for them to continue training in Ukraine.

"The Ukrainian junior cyclists were picked up by Swiss Cycling with two buses at the Polish border to Ukraine. They arrived in Magglingen on Wednesday," the Federal Office of Sport said in a statement, adding they would be provided with accommodation, meals and other services. "Another request has been received by the Federal Office of Sport's second national sports center, the Centro Sportivo in Tenero CST," it said, referring to the national youth sports centre in the canton of Ticino.

"This request relates to the admission of Ukrainian swimmers." Clarifications have been made with authorities to be able to accept the swimmers as well "without complications", the sports authority said.

