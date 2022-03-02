Sports News Roundup: Senators to play Ukrainian national anthem before home games; Karl-Anthony Towns, Wolves whip Warriors and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Paralympics-Russian and Belarusian athletes can compete as neutrals at Beijing Winter Games

Russian and Belarusian athletes can compete as neutrals at the Winter Paralympics in Beijing, the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) said on Wednesday, despite widespread calls to ban them following Russia's invasion of Ukraine for which Belarus has been a key staging area. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) this week recommended that sports federations suspend teams and athletes from the two countries but added that they could compete as neutrals if time or legal constraints prevented their removal.

Baseball-MLB cancels start of season as league and players fail to reach labor agreement

Major League Baseball (MLB) cancelled the start of the regular season after it failed to reach a labor agreement with players by the league's Tuesday deadline, Commissioner Rob Manfred said. The 2022 season was scheduled to begin with Opening Day on March 31.

NHL-Senators to play Ukrainian national anthem before home games

The Ukrainian national anthem will be played before home Ottawa Senators games for the rest of the season as part of a pledge to support the country in its war with Russia, the National Hockey League team's owner said on Wednesday. Eugene Melnyk said the Senators will also conduct 50/50 draws to support organisations providing humanitarian and medical assistance to Ukraine and use their home arena as a drop-off point to collect charitable donations.

Athletics-Ukraine's Bondarenko says Russian athletes think war 'isn't true'

Former high jump world champion Bohdan Bondarenko said on Wednesday he was shocked that many Russian and Belarusian athletes believe that no war is taking place in his native Ukraine due to heavy state censorship of the news. Bondarenko, who was world champion in 2013 and won a bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics, also said Russia's invasion had split his family, with his mother and others under bombardment in Ukraine while his wife and daughter had escaped to Hungary.

NBA roundup: Karl-Anthony Towns, Wolves whip Warriors

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 39 points and grabbed nine rebounds, D'Angelo Russell added 22 points and seven assists and the Minnesota Timberwolves cruised to a 129-114 win over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday in Minneapolis. The Timberwolves went on a 12-1 run to close the first quarter and take a lead they never relinquished. Minnesota's advantage swelled to as many as 21 points through a combination of efficient offense and stingy defense.

Golf-Woods wins inaugural Player Impact Program, collects $8 million

Tiger Woods has not competed in any official tournament for over a year but he still beat PGA Tour big hitters Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm to win the inaugural Player Impact Program and its $8 million first prize, the U.S.-based circuit said on Wednesday. The concept, which awarded a combined $40 million to the top 10 finishers, was implemented in 2021 as a way to reward players who positively "move the needle" and generate the most positive interest in the PGA Tour.

Russia and Belarus Winter Paralympians spared as sport continues to isolate both countries

Russia continued to attract sporting sanctions following its invasion of Ukraine but Russian and Belarusian athletes who have gathered in Beijing for the Winter Paralympics earned a reprieve on Wednesday as they have been allowed to compete -- albeit as neutrals. The Winter Paralympics begin on Friday and the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) decided that Russian and Belarusians will compete without their country's flag -- a decision that was slammed by other countries.

Swiss tycoon Wyss says he's considering Abramovich offer to buy Chelsea -paper

Swiss business tycoon Hansjoerg Wyss is considering buying football club Chelsea from Russian Roman Abramovich, Wyss told Swiss newspaper Blick as British lawmakers continued to push for sanctions against the billionaire. "Abramovich is currently trying to sell all his villas in England. He also wants to get rid of Chelsea quickly now. I, along with three other people, received an offer on Tuesday to buy Chelsea from Abramovich," Blick quoted Wyss as saying in an interview published on Wednesday.

Tennis-Murray, Kenin handed wild cards for Indian Wells

Andy Murray and Sofia Kenin have been handed wild cards for this month's Indian Wells tournament, organizers said on Tuesday. The BNP Paribas Open Twitter page posted a photo of the pair with the caption: "Here they come."

Tennis-Russia banned from team events, players can still compete on ATP, WTA Tours

Russia has been banned from defending its Davis Cup and Billie Jean King Cup titles but its players will still be allowed to compete at the Grand Slams and in regular tour events. The decision by tennis authorities follows Russia's invasion of Ukraine last week. Belarus, a key staging area for the invasion, which Russia says is a "special operation", has also been banned from the international team competitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)