Abramovich says he has decided to sell Chelsea Football Club

Russian businessman Roman Abramovich said on Wednesday he had decided to sell Chelsea Football Club and promised to donate money from the sale to help victims of the war in Ukraine. "I have always taken decisions with the club's best interest at heart," Abramovich said in statement.

"In the current situation, I have therefore taken the decision to sell the club, as I believe this is in the best interest of the club, the fans, the employees, as well as the club's sponsors and partners."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)