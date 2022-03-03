Left Menu

Soccer-Lukaku seals FA Cup win on seismic day for Chelsea

Chelsea dominated the second half and Lukaku, out of favour of late despite his near 100 million-pound ($134 million) price tag, had the final say as the London side moved into the quarter-finals.

Reuters | Luton | Updated: 03-03-2022 03:40 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 02:53 IST
Soccer-Lukaku seals FA Cup win on seismic day for Chelsea
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

On a seismic day in the history of Chelsea Football Club it was perhaps fitting that Romelu Lukaku, their record signing, scored the winning goal in a 3-2 FA Cup fifth-round victory at second-tier Luton Town on Wednesday. For most of a damp evening at Kenilworth Road it seemed the European and world champions were going to suffer a humiliating exit, hours after Russian businessman Roman Abramovich announced he was putting the club up for sale.

But Lukaku, the epitome of Chelsea's spending power in the 19 years of Abramovich ownership, slid in to convert Timo Werner's low cross in the 78th minute. News of Abramovich's decision, amid growing calls for him to be hit by sanctions after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, had the packed crowd abuzz before kickoff.

The Chelsea fans chanting his name were silenced after two minutes when Luton defender Reece Burke planted a textbook glancing header into the corner from a corner. Saul Niguez levelled after 27 minutes but an intrepid Luton side restored their lead before halftime as Harry Cornick beat Chelsea keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Luton looked capable of holding on for a giant-killing but Werner equalised in the 67th minute after being picked out by a lofted pass from Ruben Loftus-Cheek. Chelsea dominated the second half and Lukaku, out of favour of late despite his near 100 million-pound ($134 million) price tag, had the final say as the London side moved into the quarter-finals. ($1 = 0.7461 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Sweden
2
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; As climate dangers rise, scientists predict disasters before they happen and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global
3
Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

 Romania
4
New technique can multiply insights provided by NASA's NuSTAR telescope

New technique can multiply insights provided by NASA's NuSTAR telescope

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022